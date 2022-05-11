More Proof that Israel Was Behind 9/11

In the months and years after September 11, 2001, there was plenty of commentary in the alternative media that implicated Israel in the events of that day. I had my doubts about that, not because I ever believed the fairy tale about nineteen Arab hijackers, or the boogeyman terrorist Osama bin Laden, much less Bush Junior’s line that “they hate our freedom,” but because there was no smoking gun, as there had been on June 8, 1967 during the six-day war, when Israeli air and naval forces strafed and torpedoed the U.S.S. Liberty, murdering 34 American sailors in cold blood and wounding 171. (They failed in their attempt to send the ship and its entire crew to the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea, an act sure to be blamed on Egypt, which would have incited hatred in America against the entire Arab world.) Nevertheless, knowing how Israel’s leaders operate and have always operated, as in the case of the Liberty, I kept an open mind on the subject.

Well, there was no smoking gun on the evening of June 12, 1994 either, when Nicole Simpson Brown, the ex-wife of pro football star O. J. Simpson, and her friend, Ronald Goldman, were found slashed to death outside her residence in a ritzy suburb of Los Angeles, but every sensible person knows who killed them. And in my mind, the evidence of Israel’s culpability in the terror attacks of September 11th has reached the same level of certainty.

There are so many anomalies connected to the events of that day, and so many Jewish fingerprints all over the crime scene – the fingerprints of both American and Israeli Jews – that if I were on a jury, I would not hesitate to convict the many criminals as accessories to mass murder and vote for the death penalty. I’m not going to write a dissertation here. I will mention, in passing, “the five dancing Israelis” who were filming themselves, amid shouts of joy and mockery, on the New Jersey side of the Hudson River, while in the background the twin towers were engulfed in smoke and flames; of building #7 in the World Trade Center suddenly collapsing late that afternoon, a fact hardly mentioned in the media and about which most Americans are still unaware; of Larry Silverstein, who had held top posts in various Jewish organizations and had leased the WTC, and did not show up for work that day, nor did his two children who worked there, and later filed an exorbitant insurance claim for the destroyed buildings. There is so much circumstantial evidence that this attack was planned in advance in order to kick-start the phony War on Terror, meaning endless U.S. military aggression against Israel’s perceived enemies, but as I said, I can’t begin to cover all of it here. Think of that Latin phrase, Cui bono? (Who benefits?), often invoked by Cicero in the senate of ancient Rome. Who benefits – and therefore who is probably responsible? The answer is obvious: not America, not Iraq, not Afghanistan, not Libya nor Syria, nor any other Arab or Islamic country, only Israel. Indeed, one day after the terror attack, when former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a good friend of Silverstein’s, was asked what it meant for relations between the U.S. and Israel, he responded “It’s very good.” Then he quickly edited himself: “Well, not very good but it will generate immediate sympathy.” What kind of creature would say such a thing, right after nearly three thousand people lost their lives, without uttering a word of sorrow or sympathy? The answer is, a creature who was mightily pleased with what happened that day.

If you want the full story, the best, no-holds-barred, compact book on this subject, if you can find it on the internet, is 9-11 EVIL: Israel’s Central Role in the September 11, 2001 Terrorist Attacks by Victor Thorn. Thorn, whose real name was Scott Makufka, was a fearless investigative journalist for the American Free Press and author of many books, the most famous in the truth movement being his trilogy (Sex, Drugs, and Murder) on the countless crimes of Bill and Hilary Clinton. He was found dead of a gunshot wound near his Pennsylvania home on August 1, 2016, his 54th birthday, just another one of those strange suicides we’re all familiar with. The most comprehensive detective work published, covering every aspect of September 11th to the present day, appears on bollyn.com, a website run by Christopher Bollyn, another brave journalist who had worked for AFP. In August 2006, despite not committing any crime, he was brutally attacked, tasered and arrested by three federalized undercover police officers outside his home in a suburb of Chicago, in front of his wife and young daughter. He had already attracted unwanted attention while researching the use of thermite, a highly reactive pyrotechnic substance, in bringing down the twin towers. These days it’s dangerous to seek out and publish the truth about anything important.

Now, the indefatigable M.S. “Mike” King, author of some excellent, controversial books once sold but now banned by Amazon (available at his website realhistorychan.com), has brought yet another intriguing fact to light. In the August 18, 2001 edition of the New York Times, a full page article appeared describing, with photographs, two small groups of Jewish “artists,” calling themselves “Gelatin” and the “E-Team,” doing some strange redecoration above the 89th floor of the North Tower (they were actually allowed to live there for a while), precisely the area that would first be struck by an airplane 24 days later. King believes they were wiring this section of the building with explosives while performing a perverse, in-your-face mockery stunt. Take a few minutes to read what he wrote by clicking here, https://www.realhistorychan.com/the-bombers-of-911.html and also click on the link at the end of his piece which will take you to an article published on wired.com on September 13, 2001, entitled “Eerie image pulled from CD.” That article is about a CD called “Party Music” produced by a hip-hop group, The Coup, the cover of which had been designed months earlier, but is a nearly exact image, as it really happened, of the top sections of both towers billowing smoke after they were hit. I wholeheartedly agree with King’s assessment that these Jews were telegraphing their intentions well ahead of time as a kind of satanic joke, knowing how dumb most goyim are, and that their control of the mass media allows them to steer the narrative anywhere they choose. Also significant is that, as far back as 1978, a promotional advertisement of a film entitled “The Medusa Touch” showed a Boeing 747 slamming into the 59-story Pan Am Building (now called the MetLife Building) in New York City, an illustration of which is posted on bollyn.com. According to Christopher Bollyn, that film was produced by one Arnon Milchan, whom he names as a senior Israeli intelligence agent.

Anyone familiar with the mentality of Jews, especially the hardcore higher-ups among them, including those in the Israeli government, knows that they regard all non-Jews as inferior beings whom they are entitled to plunder, exploit, or kill as they see fit. They have a scornful word for us, goy, or the plural goyim, that they use among themselves. I’ve come across many quotes attributed to Jews that express this contempt, and reproduced some of them in the chapter called “The Jewish Factor” in my book. They are particularly contemptuous of their primary benefactors, we Americans, regarding us as incredibly stupid and gullible, and really, you can’t blame them. One quote that always stuck in my mind, which now appears to be scrubbed from the internet, was said to be recorded by the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency at Finks Bar in Jerusalem in 1990, where Benjamin Netanyahu was holding forth. While it has the ring of authenticity, I don’t believe a recording is available to the public. It may be fabricated, or it may be genuine and classified, I don’t know. Here it is:

“America is a golden calf, and we will suck it dry, chop it up, and sell it off piece by piece until there is nothing left but the world’s biggest welfare state that we will create and control. Why? Because it is the will of God, and America is big enough to take the hit so we can do it again and again and again. This is what we do to countries that we hate. We destroy them very slowly and make them suffer for refusing to be our slaves.”

Whether or not Netanyahu spoke these words, I have no doubt that they reflect his thinking. All Israeli prime ministers have been mass murderers, but in my estimation he is one of the most bloodcurdling, right up there with Menachem Begin and Ariel Sharon – so repulsive that he can’t conceal his inner nature. I can just imagine what went through his mind on March 3, 2015, when he addressed Congress in the Capitol Building and received 26 standing ovations, or when soy boy senator Lindsey Graham toured the Golan Heights with him, or when the insufferable Sean Hannity, who met him in Jerusalem, called him “the sole voice of moral clarity against modern evil in our time until Donald Trump got into office.” Surely something like this: “You stupid, pathetic American goyim. I could stomp on your toes and spit in your face and you’d still get down on all fours and kiss my feet, wouldn’t you?” Remember the American-born Jewish spy Jonathan Pollard, who worked for years as a U.S. Navy intelligence analyst and was caught stealing thousands of classified documents and passing them to his Israeli handler and selling them to God knows how many other countries? Convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in 1987, he was released on parole in 2015, and five years later was allowed to fly out of the U.S. to his beloved Israel, where he was greeted by Netanyahu right on the tarmac and given a hero’s welcome.

September 11, 2021, the twentieth anniversary of the infamous day, fell on a Saturday, and a commemoration was held at John Burns Park, a large recreation complex in the town of Massapequa Park, near where I lived before moving off Long Island. Burns Park has long been a venue for flag-waving yahoo rallies, and as I drove past, it was depressing but not surprising to see a large turnout solemnly gathered to hear local politicians blather about terrorism, our precious freedoms, and the like. There’s a large monument here called the Towers of Freedom, and leading up to it, engraved in stone, is a timeline of what those al-Qaeda terrorists did that morning, a script that sounds like it came straight from CNN or NBC. (I believe that al-Qaeda is a make-believe organization invented by the Israelis.) The attendees were the same people, comprising the great majority, who still believe, eighty years later, that the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor out of the blue for no reason at all. I’m sure the same kind of ceremony, attracting the same kind of dumbshits, was held that day in thousands of towns and cities across America. I fantasized grabbing a bullhorn and busting this thing up by shouting some unpopular truths, but this wasn’t the place to do anything like that because many New York City cops and firemen live in Massapequa and nearby towns, and the events of September 11th hit close to home. My lasting memory is of the months that followed, as the remains of the valiant firemen were gradually recovered from the rubble. I was an oil truck driver, making deliveries in southeast Nassau County, and several times I came to a barricaded street where a funeral mass was being held, fire engines parked on both sides with their ladders extended, and a huge American flag draped in the middle. Not to forgot those, probably a greater number, who succumbed to rare cancers years after spending much time recovering the dead as the debris was cleared, and inhaling extremely toxic microparticles every day. They too were murdered by Israel and its many Jewish operatives with American citizenship.

To make myself clear, I firmly believe that bombs secretly planted in the twin towers well in advance were what brought them down, and not any structural weakness caused by the airplanes, which served to distract from the internal explosions that occurred before and after they hit. Many witnesses who were on the scene attested as much. in 2005 I sat in an audience listening in rapt attention to William Rodriguez, the head janitor in the North Tower, who may have been the last person to make it out alive. He was in the basement when he heard a tremendous explosion, believing it to be a generator that had blown – this before he heard the softer sound of the first plane crashing through the top of the building 1200 feet up. Assisting firemen up the stairwell, who were weighed down with heavy equipment, he heard many more explosions.

You can listen to a news reporter here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0Gh3ErgMI4M interviewing two distressed firemen, injured in the lobby by falling debris, outside before the building collapsed. They too spoke of multiple explosions. Were they lying? Was this interview staged? You be the judge.

Obviously, there was controlled demolition on several levels, which means there was much more to this tragedy than the story of two hijacked airplanes. We also have the testimony of engineers and architects who maintain that it’s impossible for the collision of an aircraft to cause these skyscrapers to weaken and pancake the way they did. But as I said, there are far too many details for me to cover in this brief composition, especially the numerous behind-the-scenes Jewish connections, and I’m not even going into the incongruities of what supposedly happened at the Pentagon and in the Pennsylvania countryside. Yet most Americans muddle along in the belief that it was a bunch of Arab terrorists, driven by some evil and irrational impulse, who murdered nearly 3000 innocent Americans that day. Through their control of the media, and the hypnotic effect on the American mind that they have perfected, the Jewish high command can make people believe just about anything. And they can make it seem like the U.S. and Israel are indivisible, virtually one and the same country, to the point where Jews can commit the most heinous crimes, and act in the most outrageous manner, as with the five dancing Israelis – the imprisonment of Jonathan Pollard being the only exception I can think of – and not worry about any consequences. (The five happy Jews were later stopped in their van and arrested, detained, and repeatedly questioned for 71 days, then allowed to return to Israel, where on a TV show one said that they were there to “document the event.”)

I’ve often pondered their choice of that date to carry out their diabolical plan. It happens that September 11th was the birthday of William Pierce who, after Adolf Hitler, was probably their most dangerous enemy in the twentieth century, a man who had the Jews figured out like no one else has ever figured them out. And what do you know, another hated enemy of theirs, Bashar al-Assad, who became the president of Syria in 2000 upon his father’s death, was also born on that date. And it was on September 11, 1941 that the great aviator Charles Lindbergh, a true hero and the head of the America First Committee, organized to keep the U.S. out of the war brewing in Europe, delivered his famous speech in Des Moines, Iowa, stating in his low-key but straightforward manner that Jews, who had their own special interests, were agitating for American entry into the war (which came three months later). Jewry went ballistic after that speech and never forgave him for it. Did the Israelis have this, along with the aforementioned birthdays, in mind when they selected that day exactly sixty years later? Or was it just a coincidence? Knowing the importance that they give to symbolic dates, I’d use another word that’s making the rounds these days. I’d say it was a cohencidence. (April 27, 2022)

