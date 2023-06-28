Mortality Rates are lowest among the Unvaccinated in all age-groups by Patrick Webb

The following charts show the monthly age-standardized mortality rates by vaccination status among each age group for Non-Covid-19 deaths in England between January and May 2022, the figures can be found in table 2 of a recently published dataset collated by the UK Government agency, the Office for

Source Data

In every single month since the beginning of 2022, partly vaccinated and double vaccinated 18-39-year-olds have been more likely to die than unvaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds. Triple vaccinated 18 to 39-year-olds however have had a mortality rate that has worsened by the month following the mass Booster campaign that occurred in the UK in December 2021.

We also see a similar pattern among every single other age group.

40-49

50-59

60-69

70-79

80-89

90+

These are age-standardized figures. There is no other conclusion that can be found for the fact mortality rates per 100,000 are the lowest among the unvaccinated other than that the Covid-19 injections are killing people.

