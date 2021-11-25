Posted: November 25, 2021 Categories: Videos Mount Sinai Long Beach hospital fired 72 healthcare staff due to vaccine mandate, and then closed down due to staff shortage. https://twitter.com/DrEliDavid/status/1463610474482872320 Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabShare on TumblrPocket
2 thoughts on “Mount Sinai Long Beach hospital fired 72 healthcare staff due to vaccine mandate, and then closed down due to staff shortage.”
Hahaha! Classic.
Here is the gold trim on this: Now that they shut down, they are no longer murdering anyone! Woot! Lives saved!