mRNA Jabs Caused 25% of Saudis To Suffer Heart Problems, New Study Finds

By Sean Adl-Tabatabai – The People’s Voice

mRNA jabs caused quarter of Saudi's to suffer serious heart problems, study says.

A bombshell new study out of Saudi Arabia has found that 27.11 percent of people who took the mRNA jabs suffered serious heart-related problems within a month after injection.

Microbiologist and immunologist Muazzam M. Sheriff and colleagues at Ibn Sina National College for Medical Studies and King Faisal General Hospital found that more than a quarter of COVID jab recipients suffered serious cardiac complications after getting the mRNA shot.

