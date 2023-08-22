Naomi Wolf: Pfizer docs show the COVID jab ‘murders babies in the womb’

Naomi Wolf emphasized that the CDC promoted the COVID jab as ‘safe’ for pregnant women even after knowledge of multiple mRNA shot-induced deaths to unborn babies.

(LifeSiteNews) — Feminist author and journalist Naomi Wolf has doubled down on her assertion that the Pfizer COVID mRNA injection was known to be lethal to unborn babies before being rolled out, declaring that the company’s own documents show it “murders babies in the womb.”

Wolf, a Democrat who decades ago controversially claimed that abortion is a “necessary evil,” shared her dark conclusion about the jab on Steve Bannon’s War Room earlier this month. When challenged by Bannon to back up her use of the word “murder,” which he pointed out suggests “criminal elements” involved in the COVID shot release, Wolf affirmed that the evidence supports this term.

“Yes, we’ve brought the receipts,” said Wolf, pointing listeners to the Pfizer report analysis she has shared on her website, including Pfizer Report 69, released in April 2023 by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under court order.

Amy Kelly, Program Director of the War Room/DailyClout Pfizer Documents Analysis Project, called the information from this batch of Pfizer clinical documents, which included a “Pregnancy and Lactation Cumulative Review,” “among the most horrifying” to be publicly released.

The Pfizer document revealed that in its clinical trials, “adverse events” occurred in over 54 percent of cases of “maternal exposure” to the vaccine (including through intercourse, inhalation, and skin contact); 53 women (21 percent) in its trial suffered spontaneous abortions “following BNT162b2 (Pfizer mRNA) vaccination”; and six premature labor and delivery cases resulted in two newborn deaths.

Wolf assured Bannon that “these are definitely unborn babies” being killed, since they involve the death of second and third trimester children, which even many abortion advocates consider to be “persons.”

Despite knowledge of these “dire fetal and infant harms, including death,” caused by the mRNA COVID shot, both Pfizer and the FDA “began an aggressive campaign to get women vaccinated anyway,” Wolf noted upon the report’s release.

She explained to Bannon that Pfizer sent this report to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on April 10, 2021, meaning the CDC certainly had knowledge that the mRNA jab caused the deaths of unborn babies.

And yet, in what Wolf described as a “shocking” occurrence, “three days later,” Rochelle Walesnky, who was then the CDC Director, “gave a press conference from the White House stating that pregnant women should take the mRNA vaccine, that it was safe and effective.”

Walensky said at the time, “No safety concerns were observed for people vaccinated in the third trimester or safety concerns for their babies. As such, CDC recommends that pregnant people receive the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In fact, as Wolf noted, Walensky declared that “there was no bad time to take it,” including before, during, and after a pregnancy.

“So these are absolute criminals who have taken over the treatment, the care, of the most vulnerable population, which is pregnant women. And when you’re pregnant, you trust your OB-GYN, you do what they tell you,” Wolf told Bannon.

“We have all been asking ourselves… how did they get so many doctors and hospitals to… abandon their Hippocratic Oath and their mission of healing people, and do things that harmed people?”

Wolf told Bannon that evidence has recently emerged showing “exactly how it happened,” shedding light on a carrot-and-stick approach being used by the medical establishment on doctors.

“For example, medical licenses are being pulled from doctors who contradict the pro-Big Pharma, pro-mRNA ‘vaccine’ stance of the establishment.”

Wolf pointed out that Dr. Peter McCullough and his colleague John Leake recently reported on their Substack “Courageous Discourse” that Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik, two of the most prominent “dissident” doctors who have treating both COVID and injuries from the COVID shots, have been sent “disciplinary letters” from the medical licensing board.

“So they’ve been put on notice that their licenses can be taken away if they continue to tell the truth and try to save people,” Wolf remarked.

She went on to explain that, on the other hand, she has uncovered weighty incentives for doctors to promote the mRNA jabs.

She told how Dr. James Thorp and his wife procured, through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), communications between the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and non-governmental organizations that represent OG-GYNs showing that the “HHS was paying millions and millions of dollars” to these NGOs, under the terms of a contract that required OB-GYNs to “stick to the HHS script about the safety and efficacy of the emergency injection for pregnant women.”

According to Wolf, the contract requires these doctors and entities to “give the money back” if they “start to tell the truth to pregnant women about the dangers and the actual risks” of the COVID shots.

She maintains that these financial incentives to “lie” to pregnant women about the safety of the mRNA shot, and financial “punishments” if they tell the truth, continue to this day.

Wolf began to speak out about the health risks of the mRNA shots not long after they were released to the public. In June 2021, she was suspended from Twitter after raising the alarm about menstrual cycle disruptions associated with the injections.

Last year, she alleged that the shots have been causing a large-scale “baby die-off” which amounts to “genocide,” after a team of 3,000 “highly credentialed doctors, RNs, biostatisticians,” and “medical fraud investigators” affiliated with Steven Bannon’s War Room and the Daily Clout, a media company which Wolf co-founded, began to review the 55,000 Pfizer documents disclosed by the FDA after a court order.

Astoundingly, the team has found from one of the released Pfizer trial reports that Pfizer reportedly “lost the records” of 234 out of 270 mRNA-injected women who conceived a child, which Wolf said is a violation of the law.