Nelk Boys Confirm Interview With Netanyahu Was Scripted: ‘They Gave Us a Paper With Questions to Ask’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Nelk Boys’ Kyle Forgeard has confirmed that their softball interview with Benjamin Netanyahu released on Monday was largely scripted as the Prime Minister’s team had handed them “a paper with questions to ask” in advance.

Foregeard told MMA fighter Ilia Topuria on Wednesday that the set with an Israeli and American flag “was already there” when they arrived and they “couldn’t touch anything or move anything.”

“I’ll be honest, they gave us a paper with questions to ask,” Forgeard revealed.

“But they also said like, they kind of–, they gave us a script to ask but we didn’t really follow it,” he added.

Perhaps their question, “You like Burger King over McDonald’s?” was their own.

The interview, which I watched in full to clip, was nearly vomit-inducing with the amount of lies Netanyahu spewed with zero pushback.

As I noted in the tweet above, that exchange about McDonald’s was the only time they pushed back against him.

Fortunately, the interview fell flat and everyone in the comments was calling them out.

In a moment of panic, they held a live stream later in the day on Monday where they had on Nick Fuentes, Myron Gaines, Hasan Piker and Sneako as a mea culpa and promised to have a pro-Palestine activist on their podcast in the future to give a counter perspective.

During the stream, Forgeard revealed that their interview with Netanyahu was set up by “someone from the communication team at the White House.”

It became clear watching their stream that they were totally clueless about everything and just wanted their fans to stop raging at them for their embarrassing interview.

What Netanyahu no doubt thought would be an easy propaganda win has instead completely backfired.

As I highlighted on Monday, Israel is going to be spending tens of thousands of dollars over the coming months to provide AIPAC-style junkets to MAGA and pro-Trump influencers who will spread their hasbara propaganda to their followers.