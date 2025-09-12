Netanyahu: Israel Was Not Behind Assassination of Charlie Kirk

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured the American public on Thursday that Israel was not behind the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Asked by Newsmax host Greta Van Susteren about the “internet rumors” that “Israel is behind the Charlie Kirk murder,” Netanyahu denounced the claims as “absurd.”

“It’s so absurd, that’s insane,” Netanyahu said. “Israel also changes the the orbit of the moon. Israel pushes the sun.”

“I mean, the whole thing is, it’s not only insane, it’s, I think, it’s so absurd, so stupid, so stupid and so ridiculous, you can’t believe that people are saying this,” he continued. “They just found the perpetrator.”

“They’ll get to the bottom of this, but they go, you know, they have no limits when you hate Jews, when you hate the Jewish state, you’re willing to say anything and promote all these absurd, absurd rumors,” Netanyahu added. “And by the way, they’re willing to kill us all the time. I mean, that’s what they’re doing.”

“And, you know, over the centuries when Jews, especially in the Middle Ages, the horrific Middle Ages, the worst things were said about Jews, you couldn’t possibly believe — we were poisoning the wells, we were drinking the blood of Christian children, you name it,” he said.

“I mean, these things that continued actually up to the Holocaust. The Nazis said the same thing. You know, we’re carrying vermin, we’re spreading disease, and people believed it. And every time they believed it, this was a prelude to a greater and greater massacre, culminating with the the worst massacre of them all, the Holocaust,” he added.

“Well, since then, we’ve learned, when people spread these lies about us — prepare yourself for the assault.”