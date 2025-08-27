Netanyahu: ‘So Much For Israel Controlling The United States – We Don’t!’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview released on Tuesday, assured the American people that Israel is not “controlling” the United States.

From my post on X (with sources added):

“So much for Israel controlling the United States—we don’t!” Patrick Bet-David, just like the Nelk Boys, allowed Netanyahu to lie to his audience with impunity for 40 minutes straight with no pushback. Unlike the Nelk Boys, who did a mea culpa afterwards, Bet-David is acting like this was some hard-hitting interview wherein he got Netanyahu to “admit genocide” (at the very end he acknowledged the Armenian genocide, not the Gaza genocide). The only interesting part of the interview, clipped below, was Netanyahu’s umpteenth lie wherein he boldly claimed that the Biden admin cut off all weapons shipments to Israel. He says he told then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken, “Tony, we will fight with our fingernails if we have to…” He then cited his fanciful story as proof that Israel doesn’t control the United States. The truth is the weapons shipments never stopped—one shipment of 2000-lb bunker busters was paused (because Israel was using them to massacre civilians and it was generating terrible headlines for the US). Bet-David didn’t point any of this out, let Netanyahu lie his a** off and ramble on incessantly, and instead went on to ask him if he thinks Oct 7th would have happened under Trump (Netanyahu said he’s not sure). Even Triggernometry’s pathetic softball interview was “tougher” than this!

Bet-David could have been swapped with an AI chat bot asking pre-recorded questions and there’d be no difference.

Fortunately, his audience is seeing right through it and are now calling him “Patrick Bought David.”

Netanyahu did a few other long-form softball interviews like this, one with the Nelk Boys and another with Triggernometry, and so far all of them have backfired.

A clip I took of Netanyahu calling for censorship on the Triggernometry Podcast got around 6 million views on X (when you add up the reposts).

The interview itself only got 600,000 views on YouTube.

People are seeing through the propaganda like never before and the Jewish Lobby is struggling to respond.