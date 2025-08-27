Valentina Gomez before and after Jewish AIPAC money. Send her back to where she came from.

Valentina Gomez before and after Jewish AIPAC money. Send her back to where she came from. pic.twitter.com/faLnevCKyn — Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis (@DrLoupis__) August 26, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



