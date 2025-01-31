Netanyahu Thanks Trump for Executive Order on ‘Fighting Antisemitism’

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu formally thanked President Trump on Thursday for signing an Israel First, America Last executive order calling on the Department of Justice to prosecute Americans for so-called “anti-Semitism.”

“On behalf of Israel and the Jewish people, I thank President @realDonaldTrump for his executive order to fight antisemitism and support for terrorism on American campuses,” Netanyahu said on X. “Thank you, @POTUS, for standing up for truth and justice.”

Trump’s executive order “encouraged” the Attorney General to aggressively prosecute Americans using “civil-rights enforcement authorities, such as 18 U.S.C. 241 [“Conspiracy against rights“], to combat anti-Semitism.”

“It shall be the policy of the United States to combat anti-Semitism vigorously, using all available and appropriate legal tools, to prosecute, remove, or otherwise hold to account the perpetrators of unlawful anti-Semitic harassment and violence,” the order states.

The order also encourages federal officials to press colleges to “monitor” students who are critical of Israel for “unlawful activity” so they can be investigated and deported.

“In addition to identifying relevant authorities to curb or combat anti-Semitism generally required by this section, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Education, and the Secretary of Homeland Security, in consultation with each other, shall include in their reports recommendations for familiarizing institutions of higher education with the grounds for inadmissibility under 8 U.S.C. 1182(a)(3) [which says the Attorney General can deport foreigners for engaging in any ‘unlawful activity’] so that such institutions may monitor for and report activities by alien students and staff relevant to those grounds and for ensuring that such reports about aliens lead, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, to investigations and, if warranted, actions to remove such aliens,” the order states.

Last year, Netanyahu demanded the “horrific” pro-Palestine protests at US college campuses be shut down.

“What’s happening in America’s college campuses is horrific. Antisemitic mobs have taken over leading universities. They call for the annihilation of Israel. They attack Jewish students. They attack Jewish faculty,” Netanyahu said.

“This is reminiscent of what happened in German universities in the 1930s. It’s unconscionable. It has to be stopped. It has to be condemned and condemned unequivocally. But that’s not what happened. The response of several university presidents was shameful,” he continued.

As I noted at the time, Netanyahu made the demand after bombing multiple Palestinian universities to the ground in Gaza.