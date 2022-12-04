Netherlands Police are using heavy machinery to tip over tractors with farmers INSIDE of them. When protesters peacefully stand against the machines, the police drag them into black vans. Shocking Chinese style protest enforcement in a supposed western liberal-democracy. pic.twitter.com/p7usLwkXVE
— Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) December 2, 2022
Horrible to watch, and in terms of both sides: the thugs helping to destroy the means of food production and the farmers who showed up without pickaxes and hammers. Guess that’s what happens when Big Brother engineers you into an unnatural version of what you’re supposed to be, what you naturally are, a human who won’t put up with them controlling you. I have this stirring feeling that the Dutch are about to turn a corner for freedom. Maybe it’s because I recently learned that some historians report that the Dutch have Viking ancestry. Anyway, all of this current situation is beautifully reflected in their gun laws:
“Outside the military, nobody in the Netherlands is allowed to own or shoot an automatic weapon. So what are the rules governing gun ownership in the Netherlands? Dutch gun laws are actually quite strict. Gun ownership is seen not as a right, but a privilege, with hunting and target shooting the only two legitimate reasons for owning a gun. Self defence is not regarded as a valid argument for owning a gun, and only the police are allowed to carry a weapon. The main purpose of Dutch gun laws is to create a clear division between legal gun owners and people who use guns for criminal purposes. So far, the Dutch have been fairly successful in accomplishing this objective.”
Those thugs are stupid! That awkward moment you realize that you are waiting in the bread line and it’s your own fault for the harm you caused, not only to the farmers, but to yourself!