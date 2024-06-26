NEW: 50 illegal immigrants brought into the U.S. through an “ISIS-tied smuggling network” are unaccounted for by DHS.

By Kanekoa TheGreat

DHS identified over 400 illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. by this ISIS smuggling network. Over 150 have been arrested, but the whereabouts of more than 50 remain unknown.

Many of the more than 400 migrants crossed the southern border and were released into the U.S. by Customs and Border Protection because they were not on the government’s terrorism watchlist.

The revelation comes after ICE agents arrested eight men from Tajikistan in New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles this month over suspected ties to ISIS.

Another illegal immigrant from Uzbekistan was arrested in Maryland in April over a suspected affiliation with ISIS.

How many terrorists have slipped through Biden’s borders unnoticed?

Source: NBC News

🚨NEW: 50 illegal immigrants brought into the U.S. through an “ISIS-tied smuggling network” are unaccounted for by DHS. DHS identified over 400 illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. by this ISIS smuggling network. Over 150 have been arrested, but the whereabouts of more than 50… pic.twitter.com/xBywXDj5Wx — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) June 26, 2024