New Details Emerge After 2 Teens Found Dead On Norristown Street: DA

Patch – by Justin Heinze

NORRISTOWN, PA — New details have emerged after two teenagers were found shot dead in Norristown on Friday night, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Saturday. A preliminary investigation reveals that the shooter was defending himself from an armed robbery.

The incident occurred in an alley behind the 300 block of Warren Street at about 8 p.m.

“The man who shot the two males was questioned then released, and has not been charged,” District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “We have a lot of work to do on this investigation.”

The initial investigation reveals that the shooter, who has not been identified, was walking to his car from a nearby home when two teenagers approached him, police said.

The teens — both 17-year-old boys — tried to rob the shooter, pulling a gun on him, according to authorities. The three wrestled for control of the gun, and at some point the shooter used his own weapon — which was legally registered to him — to shoot both of the would-be robbers, the DA’s office said.

The shooter called 911 and tried to help the teens, but they died on the scene, authorities said. An autopsy later revealed that one teen was shot five times, and the other was shot once in the torso and once in the finger. The teens have not been publicly identified by authorities because they are juveniles. They were both residents of Norristown.