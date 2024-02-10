NEW: FOX News blows up chart exposing Biden shattering hundred-year records for illegal immigration.

“Biden is blasting a firehose of migrants into America at a record clip.”

“Look at this. This is the last hundred years of border crossers. As you can see, what Joe Biden has done to this country is unlike anything that has ever happened.”

“It’s an absolute explosion of illegal immigration that shows no signs of stopping unless he is defeated.”

Nationwide Border Encounters:

2023: 3,201,144

2022: 2,766,582

2021: 1,956,519

2020: 405,036

2019: 859,501

2018: 404,14

2 2017: 310,531

