New Study finds the Covid-19 Vaccine is to blame for 98% of cases of Myocarditis among Children

The American Heart Association has published a new study which has found that 98% of all cases of Myocarditis among children are due to the mRNA Covid-19 injections.

The new study was conducted by dozens of doctors and scientists from several Universities, Children’s Hospitals, and Schools of Medicine across the USA and was published on the American Heart Association’s (AHA) journal ‘Circulation’ on December 6th 2021.

The researchers investigated 139 children and young adults with 140 episodes of suspected myocarditis, of which 49 were confirmed and 91 were probable. Most of the patients were male (126) and the median age was 15.8 years.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle, whereas pericarditis is inflammation of the protective sacs surrounding the heart. Both are extremely serious conditions due to the vital role the heart plays in keeping a person alive, and the fact that the heart muscle cannot regenerate. Serious myocarditis can lead to cardiac arrest and knock years off a persons life.

Results shows that suspected myocarditis occurred in 136 of the patients equating to 98% of all cases of myocarditis. The Pfizer injection was responsible for 131 (94%) of these cases, with 128 (92% occurring after the second dose.

The researchers state in their findings that the most common symptom was chest pain, occurring in 99% of the patients, and that 26 patients (19%) were admitted to intensive care because of the condition.

According to a recent update published by the UK Medicine Regulator the MHRA, as of 17 Nov 21, there had been 686 cases of myocarditis, and 578 cases of pericarditis reported as adverse reactions to the Covid-19 injections. This is among the 18,354 cardiac disorders reported with 290 fatalities.

However, it is known that there is gross underreporting of adverse reactions with the MHRA previously stating just 10% of adverse reactions are reported.

On 29 Nov 21, the UK Health Security Agency (“UKHSA”) recognised cardiac disorders are a risk of Covid injections. UKHSA issued clinical guidance to support the detection and management of clinical cases of myocarditis and pericarditis associated with Covid injections. In particular for children and people aged under 40.

The first section of UKHSA’s clinical advice – “Background” – lists some important points. The fifth being that a high percentage of children admitted to hospital are suffering myocarditis.

In early September, the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (“JCVI”) had been unable to justify offering the experimental injection to children. It is known that children rarely suffer serious Covid-19 illness, let alone lose their lives, and the Covid-19 injections do not prevent infection or transmission. The decision of the the Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty and his colleagues to inject children, and the Government’s decision to implement it, were unprecedented. Prior to this, the JCVI’s advice had always been followed.

But now in the name of Omicron the advise has been changed and all children over the age of 12 will now be offered a second dose, despite authorities knowing children are much more likely to suffer myocarditis following the second dose, as confirmed by the new study published by the American Heart Association.

