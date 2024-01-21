NEW: UFC’s Dana White shuts down woke Canadian journalist who starts talking about ‘homophobia’ and ‘transphobia’ after a UFC fight.

By Colin Rugg

These clowns are completely unhinged.

Reporter: You obviously give a long leash to your fighters about what they can say… you are getting into territory of homophobia, transphobia.

White: I don’t give anybody a leash. A leash? Free speech.

To control what people say? Gonna tell people what to believe? I don’t f**king tell any other human being what to say, what to think. And there’s no leashes on any of ’em. What is your question?

Reporter: I was asking that question. I’ll move on though.

White: Probably a good idea. That’s ridiculous to say I give somebody a leash. Free speech, brother. People can say whatever they want and they can believe whatever they want.

