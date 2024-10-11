New York City rents 150 hotels at $352 per room each night to house illegal immigrants through 2025

By Thomas Stevenson – The Post Millennial

Over 150 hotels are being rented out to house illegal immigrants in New York City with rooms being rented out by the city for over $350 a night for those foreign nationals who have come to the city. This comes as the border as well as immigration have been a top concern for Americans going into the last month of the election.

According to the Daily Mail, New York City has warned that around 14,000 hotel rooms will be needed until next year for illegal immigrants being housed. The total cost is expected to reach a staggering $5.76 billion. Since 2022, over 200,000 foreign nationals who have come into the US have arrived in NYC. Many have been bussed in from other parts of the country by GOP governors in the southern parts of the US, letting some of the blue states know the consequences of mass illegal immigration.

Over 150 hotels are being used at the average cost of $352 a night per room. Nicole Gelinas of the Manhattan Institute think tank said, “We should stop using hotels as shelters by the end of the year,” and emphasized that taxpayers will not be able to foot the bill for illegal immigrants’ housing indefinitely. ‘

The cost has come to light as the city has announced its desire to have thousands more rooms available going forward. “The New York City Department of Homeless Services is seeking to continue the City Sanctuary Facility program by procuring a vendor who can assist in acquiring the use of large-scale commercial hotels and hotel management services to help address the current emergency,” the Department of Homeless Services announced.

Some of NYC’s most iconic hotels, with 22 of them being in Midtown Manhattan, have been turned into illegal immigrant shelters. The four-star Row NYC Hotel in Times Square as well as the Roosevelt in the area of Grand Central have both been made to be used as shelters. Hotel owners have been warning city officials about the consequences to the economy if there is a shortage of housing for tourists who help keep up business in the city that never sleeps.