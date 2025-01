NGO holding mass deportation seminars in Chicago United Giving Hope is holding workshops where they have an immigration attorney come and speak to full rooms of illegal migrants teaching them how to avoid mass deportations

INSANE 🚨 NGO holding mass deportation seminars in Chicago United Giving Hope is holding workshops where they have an immigration attorney come and speak to full rooms of illegal migrants teaching them how to avoid Donald Trump’s mass deportations pic.twitter.com/MRmWSLpg5z — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) January 13, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet