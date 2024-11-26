NIH employee admits Covid vax doesn’t prevent transmission: OMG

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

The latest undercover video from O’Keefe Media Group has revealed a National Institutes of Health (NIH) employee admitting that he doesn’t “even know if these vaccines stop you from getting Covid. They don’t,” he told an OMG undercover journalist. “It’s supposed to make you less sick if you get it,” he said, “I don’t know if it really prevents the transmission of it.”

The Biden-Harris administration, and now-retired head of the NIH Dr. Anthony Fauci, pushed Americans to get the Covid mRNA vaccine. It was federally mandated, meaning that those who didn’t get it were fired. This happened across the nation at state and local levels as well.

He also said that his agency would be better off under a Democrat president and that the institute tends to “fly under the radar” of being “scrutinized.” Raja Cholan, Chief of the Health Data Standards Branch at the National Library of Medicine (NLM) under the NIH, said that the Covid vaccine increases the risk for myocarditis, inflammation of the heart, for people under the age of 30.

He was asked what he thought would happen if Trump was reelected, which Trump was in early November, to which Cholan said, “I think it would be worse for the NIH, I think it would be better for a Democrat to be in office.”

He said this was because of something called “Section F,” which “it’s supposed to be proposed cuts to NIH.” He said he believed the NLM library where he works, “we sometimes fly under the radar of like, the really scrutinized … I don’t think I have too much to worry about either.”

When the idea of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. leading the Department of Health and Human Services was floated by the undercover reporter, Cholan said he wasn’t concerned, and that many people in the NIH would likely retire and others fired, “and so then you’d just be left with a bunch of institutes and divisions that are understaffed and so anything that RFK would want to do probably would just, like, wouldn’t happen.” Kennedy has since been named as Trump’s HHS Secretary.

Cholan also revealed during the conversation that he hasn’t received the latest Covid-19 shots and “I’m not going to,” saying “there’s mixed evidence about if it really does anything.” He also said that people under 30, the vaccine “really increases your risk for like, heart conditions. The data does show that.”

He noted that for other vaccines, makers would have to go through a rigorous process to get it approved, but the Covid vaccines were “accelerated through the approvals, to rush them to the—for all of us to get our boosters.”

“And they made millions of dollars,” Cholan said.

When asked if myocarditis has “really affected people,” Cholan replied, “I think we’re all going to learn when it’s too late.” When asked why he wasn’t going to get more boosters, Cholan said, “if I’m going to get Covid anyway and I’m going to be all right, why increase my risk for the known myocarditis?”

“I don’t even know if these vaccines stop you from getting Covid,” he said, adding, that NIAID, the institute that Anthony Fauci had headed before retiring, “might’ve funded some labs to like, do vaccine studies and like, disease, like to prepare for an outbreak.” He said that NIAID “might have funded” a “lab in Wuhan, China to, like, make Covid.”

Despite this, however, he said “I believe in the science” and “it seems like too much of a big conspiracy.” He also said that “people in the government do want to do the right thing.”

He also revealed that the NIH had been making it harder to give out information requested under the Freedom of Information Act, saying people were instructed to “misspell” words like coronavirus “on purpose so it wouldn’t return on the servers.”