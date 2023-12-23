Nikki Haley quietly bought a $2.4M SC island home after leaving office and joining Boeing board

By Mary K. Jacob – NY Post

In a subtle move, Nikki Haley, currently vying for the Republican presidential ticket and trailing former President Donald Trump in recent primary polls, quietly spent $2.4 million for a waterfront estate on Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

The 51-year-old political figure, previously the US ambassador to the United Nations, procured the residence in October 2019, following her exit from public office and five months after joining the board of Boeing.

This expansive mansion, jointly purchased with her husband, Michael Haley, finds its place in the exclusive enclave of Kiawah Island.

Originally listed for $3.3 million, Haley and her husband’s adept negotiation skills resulted in a significant reduction in the property’s price at the time.

Constructed in 2003, the Mediterranean-style dwelling sprawls across a half acre, commanding picturesque views of the Kiawah River, adorned with century-old oaks and palm trees. Kiawah Island, located less than an hour’s drive from Charleston, has long been known as an affluent, but lowkey, beach getaway with prime golf courses and its famed Sanctuary resort.

Over the years, Kiawah has hosted a plethora of distinguished guests, including Bill and Hillary Clinton, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and President Joe Biden.

The sophisticated architecture boasts tiered balconies, private terraces, a pool and a poolside loggia housing an outdoor kitchen.

Internally, the abode encompasses more than 5,700 square feet, accommodating four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, offering ample formal spaces.

Upon entry, a grand two-story foyer leads to a spacious great room showcasing picture windows, lofty ceilings, a fireplace and a bar area.

Alongside a formal dining area, an informal dining space extends onto a terrace.

The state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen boasts top-tier appliances, dual granite-topped islands and bar seating.

Ascending to the second floor unveils a generously sized master suite complete with a private terrace, a cozy sitting area with a breakfast bar, a lavishly equipped bath with dual vanities and twin walk-in closets.

Other amenities include an office, a third-floor guest suite and a bonus room convertible into a media enclave.

Additionally, the residence offers a four-stop elevator and a cutting-edge smart home security system.

Before assuming her role in the Trump administration as the UN ambassador, Haley served as the Republican governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, curbing her second term to embark on her diplomatic venture.

Following her resignation in 2018, she remained in New York City until her son’s high school graduation in the spring of 2020.

Post her tenure, reports surfaced that Haley boosted her fortune eight-fold — to $8 million — after leaving the Trump administration.

Haley had a net worth of less than $1 million when she surprisingly called it quits in 2018.

In March 2020, Hailey resigned from the board of Boeing, citing the giant aerospace company’s efforts to obtain federal assistance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Before her resignation, she had banked more than $700,000 in consulting fees, as well as more than $300,000 in cash and stock from the company.

Meanwhile, Haley remains a director for United Homes Group, which has paid her more than $250,000 — a sum that doesn’t include future equity grants and other perks.

She subsequently promoted her book, “With All Due Respect.”