“No Borders, No Countries” – Biden Regime Calls for North American Union – Rep. Matt Gaetz Responds

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known by his initials AMLO, recently announced that US Secretary of State Tony Blinken proposed opening all borders between the US, Mexico, and Canada.

President Obrador: “I think that Mr. Blinken spoke about consolidating the region of North America. And we agree on that.”

The plan would open up our borders permanently to the drug cartels running Mexico today. It is the latest insanity proposed by the Biden regime to permanently destroy the United States.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) went on with Tucker Carlson to discuss this deadly proposal.

Rep. Matt Gaetz: It means that the globalist left wants a homogenized America because they don’t think too much of the United States of America in the first place. I haven’t got the answer. But it begs the question why are we so friendly with Mexico in the first place? They’ve cooked up more death in the Mexican mountains than more than any crazy mad scientist in Wuhan would have thought of… It’s hard to tell where the cartels end and the government of Mexico begins. They had a former president take $100 million from Sinaloa. They had a former defense chief function as the muscle of the cartels. One of the state’s attorneys general was sentenced to 20 years in the United States of America. While they’re sleepwalking to a war with Russia they’re actually surrendering American sovereignty to Mexico.

Via Tucker Carlson:

Gateway Pundit