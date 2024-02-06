Normalizing CANCER for the MASSES. 10s of thousands being diagnosed “by accident” while they now tell us 50% of the population will get cancer. Including “the King”. I wonder what 50% of the population put in their body to give them cancer…?
— Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) February 6, 2024
well.. Deagle.com (if I spelled that correctly) about 5-7yrs ago said the US population would be 50 million by 2025.. obviously something very bad would have to happen.. and here we are.. of course with 250 million invaders being here.. I guess the bad event will be even worse because instead of 300 million down to 50.. it’s 500 million down to 50.. either way.. suits me fine. I hope to live through it but if I don’t.. I won’t know the difference!! something beyond our comprehension is coming.. fast!