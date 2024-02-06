Normalizing CANCER for the MASSES. 10s of thousands being diagnosed “by accident” while they now tell us 50% of the population will get cancer. Including “the King”. I wonder what 50% of the population put in their body to give them cancer…?

— Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) February 6, 2024