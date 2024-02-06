Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola
The toxic spike protein produced in your body if you receive a COVID-19 shot is not the
only health concern to be aware of. Pfizer’s mRNA COVID-19 shots also instruct cells to
produce additional “off-target” proteins that could pose significant health risks.
The finding was revealed by a team of U.K. researchers who found a “glitch” occurred
due to the way the COVID-19 shots were genetically modified. As a result, unwanted
proteins are produced, with unknown effects — a phenomenon that should have been
detected long before the experimental shots were given to millions of people.
You’ve Been Genetically Hijacked to Produce Pfizer’s
Pfrankenstein Proteins
Modified mRNA in COVID-19 Shots Is ‘Prone to Reading Errors’
Ribosomes decode mRNA in cells, but about 8% of the time those in COVID-19 shots
may misread the coded instructions, Maryanne Demasi, Ph.D., a former medical
scientist with the University of Adelaide and former reporter for ABC News in Australia,
explains:
“The researchers say that ribosomes, which are responsible for decoding the
mRNA in cells, can slip and misread the coded instructions about 8% of the time
— known as ‘ribosomal frameshifting.’ They say the ‘glitch’ has to do with how
the mRNA in the vaccine has been genetically modified.
Unlike naturally-occurring mRNA, the mRNA that exists in the vaccines has had
a ‘uridine’ base replaced with a ‘N1-methyl pseudouridine’ (to stabilize it) and
unfortunately, has made it prone to reading errors.”
In May 2021, I interviewed Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT for
over five decades, about the likely hazards of replacing the uracil in the RNA used in the
COVID shots with synthetic methylpseudouridine. This process of substituting letters in
the genetic code is known as codon optimization, which is known to be problematic.
At the time, Seneff predicted the shots would cause a rise in prion, autoimmune and
neurodegenerative diseases and, at younger ages, blood disorders and heart failure. One
of the primary reasons for this is because they genetically manipulated the RNA in the
shots with synthetic methylpseudouridine, which enhances RNA stability by inhibiting its
breakdown.
Now, researchers at Cambridge University and the Universities of Kent, Oxford and
Liverpool, have discovered that the use of methylpseudouridine results in a high rate of
ribosomal “frameshifting,” which causes your cells to produce off-target proteins with
unknown effects. In an interview with Demasi, research scientist David Wiseman
explained the concerning findings:
“They found the Pfizer vaccine can cause your cells to make proteins that they
are not supposed to make — you end up with what I call ‘Pfrankenstein proteins.’
… Imagine the following three-letter English words ABE DAN TEA TON ERA TWO
— the letters are like the code on the mRNA. Now instead of starting to read the
sentence at the letter ‘A’ of the first word, you frameshift to the next letter — the
letter ‘B.’
That means that all the other letters are shifted to the left and it will give you a
new sentence with three-letter words BED ANT EAT ONE RAT etcetera. So, the
new words have a completely different meaning from the original words. This is
what happened in the body of some people vaccinated with Pfizer’s product.
New unwanted ‘off-target’ proteins were produced, that actually led to an ‘offtarget’ immune response.”
Your Body Is Being Hijacked to Produce ‘Pfrankenstein’ Proteins
According to the study, off-target cellular immune responses occur in 25% to 33% of
those who have received Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot. “It means their lymphocytes had seen
the proteins before — their immune system had already been primed from a prior
exposure, presumably after that person had received the mRNA vaccine,” Wiseman
said.
The study authors stated there were no adverse outcomes related to the “frameshifted
products,” and the media has similarly downplayed any risk of harm. However, molecular
virologist David Speicher Ph.D., told Trial Site News reporter Sonia Elijah:
“Whenever our cells create an abundance of unintended proteins or prevent
production of appropriate proteins it could lead to an unintended immune
response with a huge potential to cause harm.”
Wiseman was also clear in his explanation that the “Pfrankenstein” proteins could
potentially lead to health problems, including autoimmune conditions or endocrine
disruption. He told Demasi:
8
“What you have to realize is that your body is being hijacked, not just to produce
spike protein, but also to produce other, what I call, ‘Pfrankenstein’ proteins that
are completely uncharacterized. We don’t know what they are, what they do, for
how long they’re made or how long they last in the body, and we have no idea
what their toxicity is.
From the Nature paper however, we do know that these unwanted proteins elicit
immune reactions in the body.
… These researchers showed that frameshifting could create chimeric proteins.
Basically, as the ribosome reads the code for the spike protein, it may slip in the
middle of reading the code. So, the first half is spike protein, and the second
half is a Pfrankenstein protein.
Now, just imagine one half can still attach to the ACE2 receptor on cells but on
the other end, you’ve got this Pfrankenstein protein dangling outside of the
cells. Your immune system is going to destroy the cell because it looks foreign,
and now you’ve got something that looks like an autoimmune condition.
Or you could have a protein that turns out to be not necessarily identical, but
sufficiently similar to another protein in our body like a hormone and it ends up
mimicking the hormone’s activity and disturbing your endocrine system.”
Reading Errors Could Be Reduced — So Why Weren’t They?
While claiming that frameshifted products weren’t harmful, the Nature study authors
stated it was important for future mRNA technologies to reduce ribosome frameshifting
events. They suggested that they could identify the garbled sites or sequences and alter
the mRNA sequence to reduce such effects in the future.
But as Wiseman pointed out, this should have been done already. “This work should’ve
been done by the vaccine manufacturers and by the regulators before the product was
authorized and given to billions of people. They’ve asked people to take a vaccine, and
put it into children and they have no clue what is happening inside the body.”
Further, the study authors are basing their assessment that there’s no risk posed by
these ‘Pfrankenstein proteins’ on just 21 people. Wiseman continued to Demasi:
“The authors wrote, ‘… there is no evidence that frameshifted products in
humans generated from BNT162b2 vaccination are associated with adverse
outcomes.’ But they only looked at 21 people who received Pfizer’s vaccine, so
you cannot call that a serious safety study by any stretch of the imagination.
And how did they select these people? The volunteers were part of another
government funded study and had not reported undue effects from vaccination.
Since they did not study subjects who had reported adverse vaccine effects, the
selection of participants was probably biased.
… What they’re trying to say now is that there have been no problems identified
in 21 people, but in the future there may be problems, so we should just keep
studying it. Are you kidding me? What they’re saying is that ‘we will inject you
first and ask safety questions later.’ It’s not good enough.”
It’s worth noting that two of the researchers on the team have a pending patent
application for mRNA technology, so they certainly have reason to downplay the
problem and propose all we need to do is a bit of tweaking and all will be well moving
forward.
Is Foreign DNA Integrating Into Human Cells?
Along with Pfizer’s Pfrankenstein proteins, there’s potential that DNA integration from
COVID-19 shots could pose a risk to the human genome. Tucker Carlson spoke with
Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, who has called for an end to the use of
COVID-19 mRNA shots, citing concerns about DNA fragments in the products.
“Could foreign DNA enter your cells through the mRNA COVID vax and change your DNA
— and humanity itself — forever? Sounds nutty. It’s not,” Carlson tweeted. “Absolutely
that could happen,” says Dr. Joseph Ladapo, the surgeon general of Florida. In a
December 6, 2023, letter sent to the U.S. FDA and CDC, Ladapo outlined findings
showing the presence of lipid nanoparticle complexes and simian virus 40 (SV40)
promoter/enhancer DNA.
While there are limits on how much DNA can be in a vaccine due to concern over DNA
integration, the guidelines don’t consider lipid nanoparticles and other factors in COVID19 shots that could enhance how much DNA can enter a cell.
“Lipid nanoparticles are an efficient vehicle for delivery of the mRNA in the COVID-19
vaccines into human cells and may therefore be an equally efficient vehicle for
delivering contaminant DNA into human cells. The presence of SV40 promoter/enhancer
DNA may also pose a unique and heightened risk of DNA integration into human cells,”
according to a news release from the Florida Department of Health (DOH).
In a 2023 preprint study, microbiologist Kevin McKernan — a former researcher and
team leader for the MIT Human Genome project — and colleagues assessed the
nucleic acid composition of four expired vials of the Moderna and Pfizer mRNA shots.
“DNA contamination that exceeds the European Medicines Agency (EMA) 330ng/mg
requirement and the FDAs 10ng/dose requirements” was found.
So, in addition to the spike protein and mRNA in COVID-19 shots, McKernan’s team
discovered SV40 promoters that, for decades, have been suspected of causing cancer in
humans. Further, according to the Florida DOH, the FDA’s own 2007 guidance states:
“DNA integration could theoretically impact a human’s oncogenes – the genes which
can transform a healthy cell into a cancerous cell.
DNA integration may result in chromosomal instability.
The Guidance for Industry discusses biodistribution of DNA vaccines and how such
integration could affect unintended parts of the body including blood, heart, brain,
liver, kidney, bone marrow, ovaries/testes, lung, draining lymph nodes, spleen, the site
of administration and subcutis at injection site.”
The FDA responded to Ladapo’s letter December 14, 2023, but provided no evidence that
appropriate DNA integration assessments had been conducted. Ladapo called for a halt
in their use as a result. “It starts at crazy but it ends at somewhere else that someone
could be just so nonchalant and, frankly, willy-nilly, with something as precious and as
sacred as our human DNA,” Ladapo told Carlson.
Help for Those Suffering From COVID-19 Shot Injuries
If you’re suffering from side effects of a COVID-19 shot, your first order of business is to
eliminate the spike protein — and/or any aberrant off-target protein — that your body is
producing. Two remedies shown to bind to and facilitate the removal of SARS-CoV-2
spike protein are hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin. It’s unknown whether these drugs
will work on off-target proteins as well, but it probably wouldn’t hurt to try.
The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) has developed a post-vaccine
treatment protocol called I-RECOVER. The protocol is continuously updated as more
data become available, so your best bet is to download the latest version straight from
the FLCCC website at covid19criticalcare.com.
The World Council for Health (WCH), a worldwide coalition of health-focused
organizations and civil society groups, has also released a spike protein detox guide,
which provides straightforward steps you can take to potentially lessen the effects of
toxic spike protein that may be helpful. Another option is sauna therapy, which can also
help eliminate toxic and misfolded proteins by stimulating autophagy.
