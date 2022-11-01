Not only storming the border, but WITH THEIR NATION’S FLAG!!!

One thought on “Not only storming the border, but WITH THEIR NATION’S FLAG!!!

  1. So now they’re comin’ with their flag!! That’s like sayin’ “Here To Conquer,” isn’t it?

    Every day the border crisis becomes more of a farce with both sides playing out their parts as directed. Will the real border-protectors please stand up? Oh yeah, that’s all of us. Everybody standing?

    If we can’t be there physically, many are fighting their own version of a border crisis right where they are. Any crossing of the border of our inalienable and unalienable rights is what needs standing up to and fighting against.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*