“Now is the Time”: Sen. Lindsey Graham Introduces Bills to Go to War With Iran for Threatening Israel

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

After introducing multiple bills over the past week aimed at launching a war with Iran for threatening Israel’s security, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) declared Thursday on Twitter that “now is the time” to “go on offense.”

From The Jerusalem Post, “US Senator Graham calls for military force against Iran over Hezbollah threats”:

Any escalation by Hezbollah against Israel that leads to a major confrontation should be viewed as an attack carried out and executed by Iran, according to a resolution South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced on Wednesday. According to the resolution, the Senate “asserts that efforts to deter Hezbollah and the Islamic Republic of Iran are most credible when the President keeps all options on the table, including military force.” The resolution holds Iran and Hezbollah responsible for “any adverse impacts on the people of Lebanon that result from an attack on the State of Israel by Hezbollah” and also urges Congress and the President to use “all diplomatic tools and power projection capabilities” to hold both Iran and Hezbollah accountable. Graham also introduced an Authorization for Use of Military Force which would permit the use of US Armed Forces against Iran for threatening the national security of the US through the development of nuclear weapons. According to Graham, the resolution would be triggered if the president determines that Iran possesses uranium enriched to the weapons grade level of a nuclear warhead and possesses a delivery vehicle capable of delivering a nuclear device against Israel, other allies or the United States. “Iran will keep going until somebody tells them to stop,” Graham told reporters during a news conference he called on Wednesday afternoon. “It is time to put red lines on their nuclear program.”

Here’s the bills:

He introduced another on Thursday with the same aims:

Graham on Thursday also called for the US to go to war with Iran in a post on Twitter.

“It is always good for any American administration to reassure Israel that we have their back against Iran and their proxies and will provide the necessary defensive capability,” Graham said. “However, it is long past time to start talking about offense when it comes to Iranian threats against Israel, the United States, and the world.”

“Iran is running wild throughout the region. As my recent legislation indicates, an attack by Hamas, Hezbollah, or the Houthis against Israel should be considered an attack by Iran,” he continued. “All of these proxies are provided weapons and funds by the Iranian regime to spread their terror.”

“Israel should have every right to not only defend its territory from Iranian attacks, but also hit the regime hard. The ayatollah and his henchmen have one source of revenue: oil and gas sales,” Graham added. “You put their refineries at risk and their behavior changes. The best way to prevent escalation is to show a willingness to go on offense. Now is the time.”