Trump Admin, in Statement to Loomer, Admits ADL Held Meeting With Education Secretary Linda McMahon

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

A Trump administration official, in a statement to Laura Loomer on Wednesday, admitted that Secretary of Education Linda McMahon held a meeting with ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt but denied that the controversial Jewish advocacy group has a working relationship with the administration.

Loomer wrote on X:

SCOOP: A senior Trump admin official has told me that @ADL CEO @JGreenblattADL’s comments about how he is “working with the Trump administration to combat anti-Semitism” are completely false and that he doesn’t have a working relationship with the admin. He hasn’t had a meeting with President Trump, and I can confirm his hasn’t met with Trump’s anti-Semitism envoy Yehuda Kaploun or @SecRubio. Greenblatt asked Education Secretary @Linda_McMahon for a meeting, and she was gracious enough to take a meeting, but they don’t have a working relationship and nobody from the Trump admin is working with Greenblatt or the ADL in any capacity.

The admin also takes issue with Greenblatt saying that Trump’s admin is following the same anti-Semitism guidelines as the Biden admin. Senior Admin official tells me, “in no way whatsoever are the policies similar or even comparable. Biden enabled Jew hatred, Trump is cracking down on Jew hatred. Greenblatt should refrain from speaking for the admin if he knows what’s good for him.” Another ADL lie exposed!

This “denial” was generated in response to a viral clip taken by yours truly wherein Greenblatt confirmed that the ADL is in fact working with the Trump administration.

The clip racked up well over a million views after being reposted by Nick Fuentes, Laura Loomer and others.

The statement the Trump administration gave to Loomer is, of course, bulls**t.

As I noted in my article highlighting Greenblatt’s comments on Monday, I first ascertained they were working together three months ago when Trump pushed for mask bans one day after Greenblatt called for it.

That was followed by Greenblatt praising the Trump administration’s “bold” arrest of pro-Palestine activist Mahmoud Khalil.

Next, came the Trump administration taking up the ADL’s Title VI “anti-Semitism” complaints against Yale and other universities.

Greenblatt was telling the truth, it’s the Trump administration and their anonymous officials feeding this “denial” to Loomer who are lying.

The Trump administration’s anti-Semitism crackdown has gone above and beyond the ADL’s wildest dreams.

That’s why Greenblatt is now Trump’s biggest fan.