NPR Defends Far-Left CEO Who Has Questioned First Amendment, Condemns ‘Bad Faith Attacks’

By Cullen McCue – Trending Political News

NPR issued a statement in defense of its new CEO, Katherine Maher, on Wednesday as she continues to face scrutiny over her radically left-wing social media posts. The taxpayer-funded outlet released a statement in which it came to Maher’s defense against “bad faith attacks.”

Maher, who served as the CEO for Web Summit and Wikimedia Foundation prior to joining NPR last month, has referred to former President Donald Trump as a “racist” and questioned the validity of the First Amendment.

During the Black Lives Matter riots in 2020, Maher tweeted that while “looting is counterproductive,” it was “hard to be mad about protests not prioritizing the private property of a system of oppression founded on treating people’s ancestors as private property. In a follow-up post, Maher stated that damage to private property is “not the thing” America should be focused on.

After President Biden’s victory in 2020, Maher wrote that she couldn’t “stop crying with relief.” She has also advanced a number of thoroughly debunked hoaxes such as the lie that former President Trump was elected thanks to support from the Russian government.

Critics have questioned how somebody with Maher’s radically partisan views could be tasked with heading up a publicly funded, supposedly non-biased outlet.

In response to the criticism, an NPR spokesperson released a statement in which it accused Rufo of “targeting” Maher by simply highlighting her own posts and statements. “This is a bad faith attack that follows an established playbook, as online actors with explicit agendas work to discredit independent news organizations,” an NPR spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News.