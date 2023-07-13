NY Health Commissioner says she blew hospitalizations out of proportion to push COVID shot for kids – LifeSite

Life in prison without parole. NY Health Commissioner says she blew hospitalizations out of proportion to push COVID shot for kids – LifeSite https://t.co/H9cevLrAro — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) July 12, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



