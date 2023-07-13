🔥🚨BREAKING – QAnon conspiracy debunked. On October 18, 2017, UATV revealed that revealed that Ukraine was the main destination for Human trafficking in Europe.
On February 4, 2016, the Guardian also revealed that Ukraine was the second poorest country in Europe by GDP with… pic.twitter.com/hEO3XCN7Qw
— Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 12, 2023
One thought on "On February 4, 2016, the Guardian also revealed that Ukraine was the second poorest country in Europe by GDP with over 160,000 recorded victims were trafficked."
Regarding the war… Ya know, what the hell is going on over there?!! Save it/Nuke it. Steal it/ Give it back. They’re impoverished/They’re the bread-basket of Europe. They’re part of Russia/They’re not part of Russia. NATO wants them to join/NATO doesn’t want them to join. These mixed messages/polarities are meant to confuse the people; make us give up in trying to break it down; keep us distracted as they carry out Grand Theft Planet? No giving up here.
Some have said that most wars are not meant to be won; that both sides are usually in on the final objective; that the wars kept going as long as necessary to shuffle things around, things like power and access to resources.
But no mistake about it, real people are dying, on both sides. Carnage. Greater Israel taking what it wants. And Blackrock making mega billions as they are assigned to clean up the mess, aka reconstruct the place. Fifteen minutes cities on the horizon, with a surveillance grid to rival any in the galaxy.
What can American Nationals do but join the fight for The Bill of Rights to prevent what’s happening there from happening here. Is there anything better we can do for the people of the world than model this to them? Bill of Rights or slavery.
