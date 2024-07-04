NYT: Biden Told Netanyahu ‘If You Launch a Big Attack on Iran, You’re on Your Own’

Is this the real reason the media has turned on President Biden?

From New York Times, “Biden’s Lapses Are Said to Be Increasingly Common and Worrisome”:

Aides present in the Situation Room the night that Iran hurled a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel portrayed a president in commanding form, lecturing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by phone to avoid a retaliatory escalation that would have inflamed the Middle East. “Let me be crystal clear,” Mr. Biden said. “If you launch a big attack on Iran, you’re on your own.” Mr. Netanyahu pushed back hard, citing the need to respond in kind to deter future attacks. “You do this,” Mr. Biden said forcefully, “and I’m out.” Ultimately, the aides noted, Mr. Netanyahu scaled back his response.

It’s incredible to watch how the media went from shilling Biden to demanding he step aside.

The idea the debate was the catalyst for the media to turn on him is just laughable as Biden has been in terrible shape for years now.

As a reminder, Trump got the most positive media coverage of his entire presidency when he did the Israel Lobby’s bidding and bombed Syria.

This is the same situation now with Biden but in reverse.

The NYT has more:

Mr. Biden and his top national security officials were in the Situation Room for hours [the night Iran attacked Israel in April], bracing for the attack, which came around midnight. Biden was updated in real time as the forces he ordered into the region began shooting down Iranian missiles and drones. He peppered leaders with questions throughout the response. After it was over, and almost all of the missiles and drones had been shot down, Mr. Biden called Mr. Netanyahu to persuade him not to escalate. “Take the win,” Mr. Biden told the prime minister, without reading from a script or extensive notes, according to two people in the room. In the end, Mr. Netanyahu opted for a much smaller and proportionate response that effectively ended the hostilities.

Israel’s “lame” attack on Iran was a major turning point, as John Mearsheimer noted in May, because Israel’s deterrence strategy depends on escalation dominance (i.e. if you hit us we will hit you back ten times harder).



[Embed starts 30:38]

Iran struck Israel directly and they basically just took it. If Biden had anything to do with that, he deserves credit.

I suspect the main reason for their limited strike was that Israel themselves feared a further escalation but who knows. Perhaps if Trump was in power and promising to back their wars with the full military might of the US government they would have went all in knowing the US will fight their war.