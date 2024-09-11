Ohio man blasts preschool for telling family to ‘hire translator’ for grandson who is only English-speaking student in class

An Ohio man was shocked to learn that his daughter would have to hire a translator in order for his grandson to attend class as the only English-speaking child in a state preschool.

In a video originally shared to TikTok, the grandfather said it all started when his daughter went to a meet and greet at the school in New Philadelphia in Tuscarawas County, Ohio and discovered that her son would be the only English-speaking student in a class composed of Spanish-speaking kids, according to the Daily Mail.

“My daughter enrolled my four-year-old grandson into preschool last week and they have a little meet and greet,” the man begins.

“I live in small town Ohio. So she goes, takes him down to the meet and greet. They tell him — tell her she has to hire a translator with her own money in order to send him to preschool because he is the only student that doesn’t speak Spanish. Really?” he asks, looking quizzically at the camera. “Obviously she didn’t do it and she pulled him out of preschool,” he continues.

“This migrant problem is not a red state, blue state thing because I live in a red state and we’re just overrun with them. It’s our whole government. It’s all of them,” the man suggests.

“Can you believe that? Can’t go to preschool because he doesn’t speak Spanish. Unbelievable.”

Mass and illegal immigration are hot issues in the 2024 election cycle. Haitian immigrants are a source of contention in some Ohio communities with testimony of some Haitians going into city parks, beheading ducks and eating them. Springfield, OH has been bombarded with 20,000 illegal immigrants as the Biden-Harris administration has failed to stem an open southern border.