On July 8, 2014, a United Kingdom CPS manager made headlines with proof of at least 20 influential elite and royal figures in the United Kingdom being linked to a paedophile ring that abused children, here is UK Press TV:

🔥🚨BREAKING QAnonn Conspiracy Debunked: On July 8, 2014, a United Kingdom CPS manager made headlines with proof of at least 20 influential elite and royal figures in the United Kingdom being linked to a paedophile ring that abused children, here is UK Press TV: pic.twitter.com/pk2TkQL4XU — Dom Lucre | Breaker of Narratives (@dom_lucre) July 11, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet