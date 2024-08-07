On Kamala’s VP pick, Walz

Tim Walz is a perfect choice for Kamala Harris.
He let BLM rioters, arsonists, and looters rampage through his state and she encouraged donations to the bail fund for the few who were arrested. pic.twitter.com/xA9I6i6yfF
— Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 6, 2024
This was Minnesota under Gov Tim Walz: pic.twitter.com/6CCbhyOPca
— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2024
When I ran for governor of Minnesota in 2022, my campaign put together this video montage of Tim Walz’s first-term failures.
Enjoy the highlight reel as the worst Vice President in our history is about to pick the worst, most careless Governor in history as her running mate. pic.twitter.com/nfCzOofraY
— Mike Murphy (@MikeMurphyForMN) August 6, 2024