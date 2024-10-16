🇺🇸🇱🇧🤥 “On Tuesday the Biden admin assured caretaker Lebanese PM Najib Mikati that Israel wouldn't bomb Beirut and its suburbs for the time being” — Al Jazeera
Another strongly worded letter for the US’s rabid dog? pic.twitter.com/R74qnb6o9a
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) October 16, 2024
One thought on ““On Tuesday the Biden admin assured caretaker Lebanese PM Najib Mikati that Israel wouldn’t bomb Beirut and its suburbs for the time being” — Al Jazeera Another strongly worded letter for the US’s rabid dog?”
“The point of modern propaganda isn’t only to misinform or push an agenda. It is to exhaust your critical thinking, to annihilate truth.”
— Chess Champion, Gary Kasparov
.