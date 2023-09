Oncologist: Cancers Are ‘Growing Out of Control’ In COVID-VACClNATED Individuals

Aggressive and rapidly-growing “turbo cancers” are affecting young people unlike anything Dr. @MakisMD has seen in his career.

“High school kids are coming down with these cancers. The turbo… pic.twitter.com/LNUFRiGAT2

— The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 27, 2023