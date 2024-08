Oregon is offering $30,000 for illegal aliens to buy homes. This program is not open to American citizens. Only illegals.

Oregon is offering $30,000 for illegal aliens to buy homes. This program is not open to American citizens. Only illegals. They hate you. pic.twitter.com/XhQB8UdvVa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 22, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet