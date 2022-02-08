3 thoughts on “Ottawa police are exempt from vaccine mandate

    1. Martist, Yes! I noticed that, too! I have been mentioning in my comments here, that the institution which we call parliament, operates under a number assigned to it by the fraudulent US Corporation. I never knew that until the first day of the speeches in Ottawa, when an Indigenous clan mother pointed at those buildings, called it an institution, and said that!

