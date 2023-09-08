Outrageous! Border Patrol Agent Reveals Biden Regime Gives $2,200 of Taxpayer Money Per Illegal Immigrant Family, Plus a Plane Ticket, Housing, Food, Free Medical Services (VIDEO)

By Jim Hᴏft – The Gateway Pundit

In a shocking revelation, Todd Bensman, the Center’s Texas-based Senior National Security Fellow, has reported that the Biden regime is allocating a staggering $2,200 “per month” to illegal immigrant families (1 parent & 1 child) through phony asylum for the cost of living expenses. This comes at a time when the average American on Social Security receives just $1,400 per month and Maui survivors with only $700.

Bensman said that it appears these illegal immigrants may not be subjected to asylum interviews anymore. They are being released to the United States.

According to a video interview with an anonymous Border Patrol Agent, illegal immigrants are “double dipping” the system. One parent and one child receive $2,200 per month, and then a separate parent and child—often from the same family—receive another $2,200 per month. This amounts to a whopping $4,400 per month for some immigrant families, a figure that exceeds what many working Americans earn.

This information supports the claims made by the legal immigration group ‘ALIPAC.’

“The Biden-Harris administration is giving more money to illegal immigrant invaders, than to our own U.S. citizens” William Gheen, president of ALIPAC told KTRH, “Once a person understands that, then that person will always be on our side of the illegal immigration debate, which is very simple. Keep them all out, send them all home.”

The information provided seems to match the statements made by the Department of State, although the agency claimed it is only one-time payment:

The sponsoring resettlement agency is responsible for placing refugees with one of its local affiliates and for providing initial 30 to 90 day services after arrival. The Department of State’s standard cooperative agreement with each of the resettlement agencies specifies the services the agency must provide. The Department of State provides a one-time payment of $2,375 per individual refugee to the local resettlement affiliates, of which $1,275 is available for agencies to use to fund the critical direct assistance needs of refugees, such as rent, food, clothing, and furnishings.

The remainder of the per capita funds is used to fund the delivery of services by resettlement staff, such as locating and preparing housing, cultural orientation, enrollment of youth in school, assistance with access to employment, medical and legal services, and case management during refugees’ first three months in their new communities.

It doesn’t stop at checks. These illegal immigrants are also given housing, food, free medical services, and even a ticket to a destination of their choice within the United States, according to the Border Patrol Agent.

He continued, “They used to do the monitors on the ankles, and those were being cut off. So now they give them phones.”

The Gateway Pundit has extensively reported the amount of criminal activities and corruption going on in the US today is unimaginable. The Biden government, aided by a corrupt DOJ, is flying planeloads of illegal immigrants from the Southern border to states across the country daily and no one is saying ‘boo’.

Below is a copy of a typical boarding pass. It’s marked with a “STIPC Bond Release” exclusively obtained by The Gateway Pundit in 2022.

The Border Patrol Agent further added that cartels play a significant role in prepping the illegal immigrants before they cross the border.

“Cartel tells them everything. Word of mouth. These guys know everything that we do. It’s just the way it is,” the agent revealed.

This information suggests that illegal immigrants are incredibly well-informed about U.S. immigration procedures, including what to say when seeking asylum.

Not only are these individuals being coached on what to say to claim asylum, but they’re also arriving with all necessary documents, like birth certificates pre-printed by their home governments, according to Bensman.

Under the Biden regime, homeless veterans and Americans were left on the street. Senior citizens only received $1,400/month in Social Security payments, and Maui survivors only got $700. This should piss every American off.