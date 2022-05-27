Posted: May 27, 2022 Categories: Videos Paid Murderer Pharmicist Lies About Covid Jabs ! Patriot Confronts Her ben3g 27 May 2022 Share this:PrintGabTelegramTweet
6 thoughts on “Paid Murderer Pharmicist Lies About Covid Jabs ! Patriot Confronts Her”
((((BUSTED))))))
Play her like a fiddle LOL and got mad at the as well . I like this guy
I worked in the medical community for 16 years. As soon as that biological weapon covid was released, the hospital I worked at handed all the employees paper work we had to keep with us that we were supposed to hand to a corporate policy enforcer in case we were stopped giving us a pass not to be detained because we were essential workers. Then they started coercing their employees to get the shot to keep their jobs. I finally walked away from a job i loved doing because i seen all the doctors and staff in lock step like nothing was wrong and i just couldn’t do it any longer. These people are pathetic. Most people would rather go along with the story instead of taking a chance and being uncomfortable and just not comply. Its really that easy to say no.
Please do not refer to Covid unless you can produce the study affirming its existence.
I don’t know what this shit is or how many varieties they are spraying on us and the shedding of the people taking the shot, which is not a vaccine, not a vaccine, not a vaccine, but any time the word Covid is not followed by the words does not exist, it is to the advantage of the people who poison us.
So I will fix your comment by saying Covid 19 doesn’t exist. Covid 19 doesn’t exist. Covid 19 doesn’t exist.
Never add affirmation to a lie in any context.
What an ignorant bitch and it is not a vaccine
She got the jab while pregnant, wow
That’s some level of fear of the covaids, willing to get the clot shot in the eyeball if necessary.
Her kid will be as much of a dumb pu**y as she is.