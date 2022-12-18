Parents flood American Girls Doll Facebook page with complaints over new book

Daily Mail

The owner of the American Girl Doll brand, toy giant Mattel, has refused to explain why the company has published a book promoting puberty blockers amid a growing backlash from parents.

A Smart Girl’s Guide: Body Image was released on November 1 and targeted at children ages 3-12.

The book contains advice about how to change gender – without their parents’ blessing and attempts to teach pre-teen girls ‘to live comfortably in their own skin.’

A passage in the book – marketed to girls aged between three and 12 advises: ‘If you haven’t gone through puberty yet, the doctor might offer medicine to delay your body’s changes, giving you more time to think about your gender identity.’

It also provides a list of resources for organizations the children can turn to ‘if you don’t have an adult you trust’.

American Girl Doll’s official Facebook page has now been beset with negative comments. One person wrote: ‘You book is disgusting. It is child abuse.’ The iconic doll brand and parent company, Mattel, have failed to respond to multiple requests for comment.

Another person wrote: ‘No longer a customer! American Girl is promoting this woke gender ideology!’

While another said: ‘Sounds like American Girl Doll company should focus less on trying to push the agenda of puberty blockers to 3-14 year olds!!!!’

One review on Amazon read: ‘A book that encourages children to take puberty blockers (known to cause infertility and increase risk of cancer) if they don’t feel right in their own skin. AND gives them resources to do so behind their parents back? Is not okay. These kids hear about It enough in this world, there’s no reason to put It in a children’s book.’

Another negative review read: ‘A doctor does not assign your sex at birth. That is created long before you exit the birth canal. And telling girls it’s okay to use puberty blockers and to give them resources if their parents don’t approve? SICK!! This book should teach girls to be happy in your own GIRL body and how to accept that and be proud to be a girl.’

There are currently overwhelmingly more negative reviews of the book on the American Girl’s website.

The only positive review, which reads: ‘I love how they included gender intersectionality and very diversity. Beautiful written,’ was published nine months before the book was released.

The book’s publication was first announced in February this year. Mattel did not promote the book on its official Instagram page.

A press release read: ‘Every girl needs to learn to live comfortably in her own skin, and this book will show the way!’

‘In these pages, a girl will find everything she needs to know about loving her unique self, staying confident through her body’s many changes, and appreciating her body for the life it lets her live,’ the statement continued.

It concluded: ‘Full of activities, tips, crafts, and real-girl stories, this book is a feel-good reminder that all bodies are worthy of love and respect.’

