.@SpeakerPelosi (D-CA): "As speaker of the House, I have awesome power. Now transitioning to a different role, I expect to have strong influence, but not on my members. Just in terms of encouraging more women, for example, to run, to talk about civics…" https://t.co/lYlJBBoZO5 pic.twitter.com/wCxhVhZ4vI

— CSPAN (@cspan) December 22, 2022