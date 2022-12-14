Pentagon ‘Greenlights’ Ukrainian Drone Strikes Inside Russia Because Putin Hasn’t Used Nukes Yet

Information Liberation – by Chris Menahan

The Biden regime gave Ukraine the “green light” to conduct drone strikes inside Russia because Putin has yet to use nuclear weapons on the battlefield or attack any neighboring NATO nations, according to a report from The Times.

From The Times, “Pentagon gives Ukraine green light for drone strikes inside Russia”:

The Pentagon has given a tacit endorsement of Ukraine’s long-range attacks on targets inside Russia after President Putin’s multiple missile strikes against Kyiv’s critical infrastructure. […] “We’re still using the same escalatory calculations but the fear of escalation has changed since the beginning,” a US defence source told The Times. “It’s different now. This is because the calculus of war has changed as a result of the suffering and brutality the Ukrainians are being subjected to by the Russians.” Washington is now less concerned that new long-range strikes inside Russia could lead to a dramatic escalation. Moscow’s revenge attacks have to date all involved conventional missile strikes against civilian targets. Previously, the Pentagon was warier of Ukraine attacking Russia because it feared the Kremlin would retaliate either with tactical nuclear weapons or by targeting neighbouring Nato nations. However, Washington does not want to be seen publicly giving the green light to Kyiv attacking Russian soil. Its position on Ukraine’s attacks inside Russia was defined this week by Antony Blinken, the secretary of state, who said: “We have neither encouraged nor enabled the Ukrainians to strike inside of Russia.” However, a US defence source said: “We’re not saying to Kyiv, ‘Don’t strike the Russians [in Russia or Crimea]’. We can’t tell them what to do. It’s up to them how they use their weapons. But when they use the weapons we have supplied, the only thing we insist on is that the Ukrainian military conform to the international laws of war and to the Geneva conventions.

Putin responded to the news by threatening to use nuclear weapons.

From The Daily Mail, “Vladimir Putin sends nuclear threat after Ukraine reportedly gets the green light from the US to launch drone strikes in Russia following attacks on Ukrainian cities”:

Vladimir Putin’s henchmen warned last night that the fighting in Ukraine could escalate into an ‘all-out nuclear war’ after America gave Ukraine the green light to launch drone strikes deep inside Russia. The Russian officials were responding to reports that the Pentagon had told Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky that he can launch the attacks within Russia, which the US previously advised against, fearing an all-out war between Russia and Nato. One source in Putin’s circle said last night: ‘This is playing with fire, risking full-scale war which could easily go nuclear.’ Another said: ‘Who will now give Moscow the green light for strikes against Ukrainian decision-making centres?’ […] Last night, Putin officials pointed out that Ukraine was already bombing territory in Russia, with strikes on the Engels and Dyagilevo air bases. One official, Konstantin Gavrilov, said: ‘Provocations against these airfields could have created risks for nuclear security.’ Two Russian nuclear-capable Tu-95 bombers were reportedly damaged.

Pentagon officials threw a fit last week over the prospect the NDAA could end Def Sec Lloyd Austin’s vaccine mandates and lead to soldiers getting sick with covid but they’re fine with playing a game of nuclear chicken with Russia over the Ukraine.

Healthy young people catching a cold is an existential threat to America but a nuclear exchange is nothing to worry about!

Information Liberation