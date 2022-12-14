AOC Climate Change Documentary Absolutely BOMBS At The Box Office – Averaging $80 per Theater

Gateway Pundit – by Mike LaChance

Did you know that far left New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has a new documentary film about climate change in theaters right now?

No? You’re not alone.

The movie was released in hundreds of theaters this weekend and it absolutely bombed. How awkward!

FOX News reports:

AOC climate change documentary earns only $80 per theatre despite rave critic reviews New York Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s new climate change documentary debuted in movie theaters over the weekend, generating an abysmal $80 per theater. The new film, “To the End,” was filmed over four years and follows four young women, Cortez, activist Varshini Prakash, climate policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, and political strategist Alexandra Rojas, as they attempt to pass sweeping climate change legislation in Congress. The film currently boasts an 88% “fresh” critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and does not yet have an audience score. “Representative Ocasio-Cortez offers the best onscreen antidote to despair — she’s funny, a canny political strategy,” Teo Bugbee of The New York Times wrote. “To the End is set to ignite more Americans to take action,” RogertEbert.com’s Nick Allen wrote in his review. The documentary debuted on over 120 screens over the weekend but garnered less than $10,000 dollars across all theaters, coming in 33rd place overall for box office.

This is so strange because the liberal media constantly tells us what a star AOC is.

I’m laughing heartily because the new @AOC film on climate change “To the End” got rave reviews from the usual robotic left-wing claque but still generated a miserable $80 per theater. Over multiple days with multiple showings she sold around 8 tickets per theater. Major bomb! pic.twitter.com/zpDWi1pfVj — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) December 13, 2022

You need a microscope to see the film's box office results… #AOC Climate Change Doc 'To the End' Scores Just $80 Per Theater https://t.co/zT5JpaKRmV — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) December 13, 2022

This it the end, my friend. Roadside Attractions' documentary on climate change, TO THE END, "starring" AOC, was voted out of the box office–just $9,667 in 120 theaters, $81 per. Yes, $81 per. — Exhibitor Relations Co. (@ERCboxoffice) December 12, 2022

That’s just sad.

