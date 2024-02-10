Peter Doocy asks the question everyone’s been wondering:
“If the Special Counsel says President Biden’s got significant limitations on his memory, then who is helping him run the country?” pic.twitter.com/TqJCvKz7Ha
2 thoughts on “Peter Doocy asks the question everyone’s been wondering: “If the Special Counsel says President Biden’s got significant limitations on his memory, then who is helping him run the country?””
Better yet, WHY is he still President if he is incapable of doing his job!!??
Oh of course we can’t ask that.
Unfrigginbelievable…..
The question itself is a set-up to get the robots to vote for Biden.
Yeah, the economy is doing just great!! For the frikkin’ 1% that is.
