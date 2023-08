Peter Doocy: “The Secret Service is paying $16,000 a month now to stage near Hunter Biden in Malibu? Who’s paying for that?”

Peter Doocy: "The Secret Service is paying $16,000 a month now to stage near Hunter Biden in Malibu? Who's paying for that?" Karine Jean-Pierre: "That's a question for the Secret Service." pic.twitter.com/V6Jkx9E78k — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) August 28, 2023

