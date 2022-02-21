February 20, 2022
Artillery, mortars and machine guns working both ways from North, South, and West tonight around dinner time on a Sunday afternoon. Not “Marinovka”, it is MARINKA..
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
February 20, 2022
Artillery, mortars and machine guns working both ways from North, South, and West tonight around dinner time on a Sunday afternoon. Not “Marinovka”, it is MARINKA..
One thought on “PETROVSKY FIRE FIGHT 20 FEB”
thank you Galen for posting this. FYI.. no video from him in 23hours now. I’m sure youtube is scrubbing him.. he is an American from Texas who went over there in 2014 or 15 to fight with the Donbass people. he calls Kiev Nazis and himself a communist.. that being said.. he is an English speaking opposite opinion from the media. Hillary Clinton has spoken truth before. a stopped clock is right twice a day. I just want everybody to know that before i get raped for recommending we listen to a commie!!