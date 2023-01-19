Poll: Two-thirds of Americans — including most Dems — favor investigation into Biden docs

AOL

A new Yahoo News/YouGov poll finds that nearly two-thirds of U.S. adults (64%) favor Congress “investigating the classified documents found at [President] Biden’s home and post-vice-presidential office” — including a majority of Democrats (52%).

Just 16% of Americans — and 27% of Democrats — oppose such an investigation.

This broad bipartisan consensus represents unwelcome news to the White House, which has struggled over the last two weeks to manage a steady drip of revelations about additional documents discovered in various locations — revelations that echo the ongoing clash between former President Donald Trump and federal authorities over the “highly classified” materials seized from his Mar-a-Lago estate in 2022.

Newly empowered House Republicans, in contrast, will see vindication in such numbers: They have already demanded that the administration turn over all information related to the documents, including visitor logs from Biden’s home. (The White House says no such visitor logs exist for Biden’s Delaware residence.)

“We have a lot of questions,” GOP Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, said Sunday.

The survey of 1,538 U.S. adults, which was conducted from Jan. 12 to Jan. 16, also shows that relatively few Americans accept Democrats’ main defense of Biden: that he reportedly had far fewer (and less highly classified) documents than Trump, and promptly returned them to the National Archives upon discovery (without having to be subpoenaed first).

“I’m hoping that we will keep a sense of symmetry about our analysis of these situations and a sense of proportion about the underlying offenses,” Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said Sunday on CNN.

Yet even after hearing a brief description of the story — “lawyers for President Biden recently alerted the National Archives that they had found a small number of classified documents in an office Biden used after serving as vice president and at his Delaware home” — just 31% of Americans say that Biden’s document situation is “less serious” than Trump’s.

The rest is here: https://www.aol.com/news/poll-two-thirds-americans-including-223133757.html