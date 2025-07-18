"Alright, Nick Fuentes, you're right, we control the media—so what are you going to do about it?"
Pro-Israel activist Shabbos Kestenbaum tells Jewish group that they should boast about their power rather than hide their strength.
— Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) July 18, 2025
One thought on “Pro-Israel activist Shabbos Kestenbaum tells Jewish group that they should boast about their power rather than hide their strength. He says other groups should start their own media outlets and AIPAC-style lobbying groups if they don’t like the situation (i.e. living under occupation).”
This guy is completely young and naive and obviously does NOT know how the real world works.
Let’s see…..Netanyahu controls our government, tells Donnie what to do, commits genocide in Gaza, AIPAC encourages the government to imprison people who speak out against them in our country, money and weapons get sent to them while we all starve and suffer, and meanwhile their pedophilia rings run rampant in Hollywood and elsewhere, where anyone who speaks out against the Jews is blacklisted from Hollywood and last but definitely not least, all our money was and is created and controlled by them.
So yea, it’s ridiculous to think that the Jews control everything.
Go away, ya filthy Jew!