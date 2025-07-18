Pro-Israel activist Shabbos Kestenbaum tells Jewish group that they should boast about their power rather than hide their strength. He says other groups should start their own media outlets and AIPAC-style lobbying groups if they don’t like the situation (i.e. living under occupation).

"Alright, Nick Fuentes, you're right, we control the media—so what are you going to do about it?"

Pro-Israel activist Shabbos Kestenbaum tells Jewish group that they should boast about their power rather than hide their strength.

He says other groups should start their own… pic.twitter.com/lGaLHw2YFb

