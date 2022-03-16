Putin’s Bodyguard: Amid Rising Threat To President Putin’s Life, This Is How Kremlin Protects Putin


India Today
Mar 11, 2022All eyes are on Putin as he wages war against Ukraine and by proxy with the West. And, it’s no secret that most of them are not friendly gazes which means that Kremlin will do whatever it takes to protect its President.

3 thoughts on “Putin’s Bodyguard: Amid Rising Threat To President Putin’s Life, This Is How Kremlin Protects Putin

  2. Wow. This reporter almost sounds like she making him out to be a Hollywood celebrity on lifestyles of the rich and famous or the next contest on a survival game show or something.

    By the way, those bodyguards around him definitely don’t look like they are under 35 years of age. The one guy clearly looks like he’s in his late 40’s or else he just aged really bad.

