Mar 11, 2022 • All eyes are on Putin as he wages war against Ukraine and by proxy with the West. And, it’s no secret that most of them are not friendly gazes which means that Kremlin will do whatever it takes to protect its President.
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
3 thoughts on “Putin’s Bodyguard: Amid Rising Threat To President Putin’s Life, This Is How Kremlin Protects Putin”
Shouldn’t be a problem for Ms Lindsey Graham
Wow. This reporter almost sounds like she making him out to be a Hollywood celebrity on lifestyles of the rich and famous or the next contest on a survival game show or something.
By the way, those bodyguards around him definitely don’t look like they are under 35 years of age. The one guy clearly looks like he’s in his late 40’s or else he just aged really bad.
Yah and a clear headshot is still an option.