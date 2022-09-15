REPORTER: "China, foreign buyers, are buying up U.S. real estate, in some cases farms, around military installations. Is this on the administration’s radar?"
KIRBY: "I'm probably not the right person to ask about home ownership…"
REPORTER: "This isn't about home ownership…" pic.twitter.com/Xv4EXiksdR
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) September 13, 2022
Just the fact that the chinese buy OUR FCKG FARMLAND ILLEGALY!!! I DONT GIVE A FCK ABOUT THE MILITARY BASES NO CHINESE MTHFCKR !!! Them fckrs are on shaky ground!! Disfunctional they are … We will take back this country!!!!!! The contract for these lands will be tore to shreds and restored to the rightful owners if not, there is Fckg War!!!